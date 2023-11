Cooley recorded three assists and four shots in the Coyotes' 7-5 win over the Predators on Saturday.

Cooley picked up helpers on goals by Sean Durzi, Clayton Keller, and Michael Carcone. This snaps a three-game pointless streak as the rookie forward looks to get back on track offensively. The American forward has 11 points in 14 games to open his young career. He should continue to play on the third line and first power-play unit moving forward.