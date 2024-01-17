Cooley scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Cooley had gone 17 games without a goal, recording six assists since his last tally Dec. 4 versus the Capitals. He put the Coyotes ahead 2-0 in the third period, but the Flames were able to rally from behind for the win. Cooley is up to four goals, 17 assists, 66 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 42 outings. His skill set is better for playmaking, but even with that considered, he's been unlucky to post a 6.1 shooting percentage in his rookie year.