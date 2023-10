Cooley logged an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Cooley helped out on the first of three goals from Michael Carcone in this contest. After beginning the season on the second line, Cooley was dropped to the third line Monday. He's still searching for his first NHL goal, but he's managed six helpers (five on the power play) with eight shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through eight contests.