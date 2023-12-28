Cooley notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Cooley has three helpers over his last five games, and he's added eight hits in that span. The rookie center hasn't displayed an overly physical game for much of the season, but it appears he's tapping into that skill now. For the year, Cooley has three goals, 15 assists, 53 shots on net, 13 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 34 appearances. He'll likely continue to stay in a bottom-six role until his offense improves or an injury opens a spot in the top six.