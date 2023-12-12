Cooley notched an assist, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Cooley hasn't found much consistency since early November -- he has seven points and a minus-14 rating over his last 17 contests. The 19-year-old center had a chance to fill in as the top-line center with Barrett Hayton (upper body) out, but he's been on the fourth line over the last couple of games. With the Coyotes rolling 11 forwards and seven defensemen, that change in role hasn't dramatically altered Cooley's usage. Overall, the rookie has 15 points, 45 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through his first 27 appearances.