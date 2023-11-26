Cooley notched an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Cooley snapped a three-game point drought when he forced a turnover behind the net and set up Clayton Keller for the first goal of the contest. While Travis Boyd got the first chance to fill the vacancy on the top line created by Barrett Hayton's (upper body) absence, Cooley has been between Keller and Nick Schmaltz for much of the last week. Cooley is at two goals, 11 helpers, 31 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 20 appearances to begin his rookie year.