Cooley scored three goals and went plus-2 in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Predators.

Cooley scored a goal in each period to earn the first hat trick of his young career. The rookie hasn't hit a wall in March, posting seven goals and two assists over 14 contests this month. For the season, the 19-year-old has 16 tallies, 37 points, 130 shots on net, 47 hits and a minus-13 rating through 73 appearances in a middle-six role.