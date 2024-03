Cooley scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Cooley has five goals over his last 10 contests, including one on the power play and one shorthanded. The 19-year-old is up to 13 tallies, 32 points, 123 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-13 rating through 68 outings overall. Cooley should continue to see middle-six minutes down the stretch, as the Coyotes will likely want to see how their top prospect performs toward the end of what's likely to be a full rookie season.