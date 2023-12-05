Cooley tallied a goal on four shots in Monday's 6-0 win over the Capitals.

Cooley got the Coyotes' five-goal first period started with a power play tally, redirecting a Clayton Keller feed past Darcy Kuemper to give Arizona a 1-0 lead. It's the first goal since Nov. 16 for Cooley, who came into the day with just one point in his last seven games. The 19-year-old forward is now up to three goals and 14 points through 24 games this season. While cold spells are to be expected for any rookie, Cooley still offers immense offensive potential, especially as he continues to skate on Arizona's first line and top power-play unit.