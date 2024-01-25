Cooley scored a goal and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.

Cooley tallied late in the third period, but it had no impact on the result. The rookie center has been sharp lately with two goals and three assists overs his last eight games. He's been seeing a bit more ice time than his third-line usage would suggest, averaging 16:04 per game in January, though he's at 16:10 per contest for the season. Overall, Cooley has five goals, 23 points, 75 shots on net and a minus-11 rating over 46 appearances.