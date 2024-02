Cooley scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Cooley has two goals over his last three games. The 19-year-old rookie put the Coyotes ahead briefly in the middle of the second period. He's up to eight tallies, 27 points, 87 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 54 outings. While he's been listed on the fourth line lately, he's seen ice time more in line with a middle-six role in most games.