Cooley scored a goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

This was Cooley's second goal in the last three games. The 19-year-old rookie, who has a good playmaking reputation, has actually gone 14 games without an assist, picking up five goals in that span. He's up to 10 tallies, 29 points, 102 shots on net, 41 hits, 24 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 61 outings in a solid first campaign.