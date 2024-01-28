Cooley scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Coyotes struggled in this contest, but Cooley's first-period tally gave them a fighting chance as the Hurricanes weren't efficient with their chances until late in the game. The 19-year-old rookie can take some positive momentum into the bye week -- Cooley has three of his six goals and four assists over his last 10 outings. He's at 25 points, 76 shots on net, 16 PIM, 27 hits and a minus-10 rating through his first 48 contests.