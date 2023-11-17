Cooley scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The goal was Cooley's second of the season and his first in the last seven games. The 19-year-old center continues to be dynamic on the power play, where he's earned nine of his 12 points this season. He's added 27 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-1 rating through 16 appearances in a middle-six role, though he could be bumped up in the lineup with Barrett Hayton (upper body) likely to miss time.