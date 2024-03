Cooley registered an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kraken.

Cooley fed Dylan Guenther for the game-winner at 4:12 of overtime. With four goals and an assist over 11 contests in March, Cooley is still looking for consistency on offense, but he's been solid in a second-line role. He's up to 33 points, 125 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-14 rating through 70 appearances this season.