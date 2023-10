Cooley recorded a power-play assist in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

Cooley is up to three helpers through two contests, though all of his production has come with the man advantage so far. The 19-year-old center has added three shots on goal and two PIM while centering the second line. Cooley will likely continue to be involved on offense if he remains on the first power-play unit, but he'll need to get his even-strength play going to sustain his early pace.