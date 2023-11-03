Cooley registered a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Cooley has a goal and two helpers during his three-game point streak. The 19-year-old's high-end playmaking ability has been on display with a goal and seven assists through 10 contests so far. It's been especially valuable on the power play, where he's earned six of his helpers while elevating the Coyotes' man-advantage group to a 23.8 percent conversion rate -- they were at 18.9 percent mark last season. Barring a slump, it looks like Cooley is here to stay in the NHL.