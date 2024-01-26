Cooley logged an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

Cooley set up a Lawson Crouse goal in the third period. This was Cooley's third straight game with a point, matching his longest streak of the campaign. The rookie center is up to five goals, 19 helpers, 75 shots on net and a minus-11 rating over 47 appearances, most often playing in a middle-six role. Fantasy managers who are looking for playmaking more than scoring could likely have some use of Cooley in redraft formats -- he should be rostered in all dynasty formats.