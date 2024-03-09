Cooley scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

Cooley has racked up three goals over his last six games. His tally Friday was also his first power-play point since Dec. 4. The rookie center is up to 30 points (11 on the power play) with 111 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-15 rating. Cooley will likely remain in a middle-six role for the rest of the season, as the Coyotes didn't make any subtractions from their centers at the trade deadline.