Cooley scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

Cooley broke up Marc-Andre Fleury's shutout bid at 5:21 of the third period. The tally was Cooley's first point in four games since the All-Star break. The rookie forward has seven goals, 26 points, 81 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 52 appearances this season. His chances to produce points are likely to be limited as long as he remains in a bottom-six role.