Eriksson scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to Carolina.

The goal was Eriksson's first since March 3, and his first point in 13 games. Scoring chances have been hard to come by for the 36-year-old winger, playing on the Coyotes' third line. In 67 games this season, Eriksson now has three goals and 15 assists.

