Eriksson scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to Carolina.
The goal was Eriksson's first since March 3, and his first point in 13 games. Scoring chances have been hard to come by for the 36-year-old winger, playing on the Coyotes' third line. In 67 games this season, Eriksson now has three goals and 15 assists.
More News
-
Coyotes' Loui Eriksson: Garners helper in loss•
-
Coyotes' Loui Eriksson: Collects assist Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Loui Eriksson: Five points in last four•
-
Coyotes' Loui Eriksson: Nets equalizer Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Loui Eriksson: Ends point drought with two assists•
-
Coyotes' Loui Eriksson: Reaches 10-assist mark•