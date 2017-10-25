Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Allows five in loss to Isles
Domingue saved just 20 of 25 shots during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.
Arizona is reeling along a nine-game losing streak, and Domingue has posted a crippling .858 save percentage and 4.36 GAA through his six appearances. Additionally, after posting .908 ad 3.08 marks last season, gamers shouldn't count on a quick turnaround, either. It's probably wise to fade Domingue in the majority of fantasy settings until he and the Coyotes prove they can limit opponents. It's definitely worth noting that Arizona has four straight road games on deck, too.
