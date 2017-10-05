Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Between pipes against Ducks

Domingue will patrol the blue paint versus Anaheim on Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Domingue gets the starting nod as No. 1 netminder Antti Raanta (lower body) was just cleared to play. New coach Rick Tocchet evidently wants to ease his starter back into the lineup -- instead turning to career backup Domingue. In his 31 contests last season, the Quebec native went 11-15-1 with a disappointing 3.08 save percentage, which will no doubt have Yotes fans eager to get Raanta into the crease.