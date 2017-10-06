Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Blows 4-1 lead in opener

Domingue made 36 saves in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Anaheim.

Domingue got the starting nod as Arizona didn't want to rush back Antti Raanta (lower body). He was handed a 4-1 lead with 6:10 left in the second period, but was unable to withstand the ensuing onslaught from the home side. Domingue doesn't have the talent to bail out Arizona's leaky defensive unit often enough, which is why he'll likely spend most games watching from the bench once Raanta's good to go.