Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Can't get job done against Chicago

Domingue allowed three goals on 28 shots in Saturday's loss to the Blackhawks.

The Coyotes have opened the season with eight straight losses and Domingue has been the starter for three of them. He's failing to impress right now, but the team doesn't have many other options with Antti Raanta (lower body) sidelined. Domingue's .908 career save percentage is a sign he isn't worth owning in most fantasy leagues, but if the Coyotes get their game together and he slides back into the backup role, Domingue could be a mediocre spot start down the road.