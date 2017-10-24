Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Confirmed for start Tuesday

Domingue will defend the net for Tuesday's road matchup against the Islanders, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

To say that Domingue has had a rough start to the season would be something of an understatement -- the 25-year-old has allowed three goals or more in every one of his starts this season and his team remains the only one in the NHL without a tally in the win column. It might not get easier Tuesday against a New York squad that is riding a two-game winning streak during which it's scored eight goals total.