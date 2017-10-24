Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Confirmed for start Tuesday
Domingue will defend the net for Tuesday's road matchup against the Islanders, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
To say that Domingue has had a rough start to the season would be something of an understatement -- the 25-year-old has allowed three goals or more in every one of his starts this season and his team remains the only one in the NHL without a tally in the win column. It might not get easier Tuesday against a New York squad that is riding a two-game winning streak during which it's scored eight goals total.
More News
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Can't get job done against Chicago•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Spot starter versus Chicago•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Will be rolled out Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Replaces injured Raanta in loss•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Fills in for Raanta in loss to Vegas•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Blows 4-1 lead in opener•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...