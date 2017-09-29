Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Drops decision in return from injury

Domingue (upper body) surrendered four goals on 38 shots to the Kings on the road Thursday night, resulting in a 4-1 loss.

The Coyotes' backup tender faced just as many shots as opposing netminder Jonathan Quick, but unlike his counterpart, Domingue is projected to start the season as a backup. However, presumed starter Antti Raanta is currently dealing with a lower-body injury, which has the potential to shake up the depth chart by Opening Night next Thursday.