Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Fills in for Raanta in loss to Vegas

Domingue stopped 21 of 23 shots in relief of Anti Raanta in Tuesday's loss to the Golden Knights.

It was a tough night for Raanta, who was pulled not even seven minutes into the contest. Domingue should see a decent amount of action this season, but it's pretty clear the team is looking for Raanta to emerge as the starter. Domingue owns an .891 save percentage through two appearances thus far and hasn't done enough in his 79 career NHL appearances to really win anyone over. He isn't an awful fantasy play, but there are certainly much better goaltenders out there for you to look at.