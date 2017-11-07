Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Heads back to AHL
Domingue was sent down to AHL Tuscon on Tuesday, NHL.com reports.
The Coyotes evidently are satisfied with recent trade acquisition Scott Wedgewood working as the primary backup to Antti Raanta, and it's not customary for teams to keep three goalies on the active roster. Forward Mike Sislo was called up in a corresponding move.
