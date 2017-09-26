Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Injured in preseason tilt

Domingue suffered an upper-body injury in Monday's preseason matchup against Anaheim, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republicreports.

Domingue -- who was removed for precautionary reasons according to the team -- is on tap to serve as the backup for the Yotes again for 2017-18, but this time behind newly acquired Antti Raanta. If the 25-year-old Domingue is unavailable to man the bench, Adin Hill seems like the favorite to fill in as the No. 2 netminder in the desert.