Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Lands on waivers
Domingue was waived Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Domingue turned in a stinker Saturday, allowing four goals on 25 shots in a loss to New Jersey, and was subsequently deemed surplus to requirements. The move seems to indicate that Antti Raanta (lower body) could be nearing a return to game action, while the recently acquired Scott Wedgewood will serve as the Desert Dogs' No. 2 goaltender for the time being. Expect Domingue to be sent to the minors if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
More News
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Suffers ugly loss Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Starting Saturday in New Jersey•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Allows five in loss to Isles•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Confirmed for start Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Can't get job done against Chicago•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Spot starter versus Chicago•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...