Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Lands on waivers

Domingue was waived Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Domingue turned in a stinker Saturday, allowing four goals on 25 shots in a loss to New Jersey, and was subsequently deemed surplus to requirements. The move seems to indicate that Antti Raanta (lower body) could be nearing a return to game action, while the recently acquired Scott Wedgewood will serve as the Desert Dogs' No. 2 goaltender for the time being. Expect Domingue to be sent to the minors if he goes unclaimed on waivers.