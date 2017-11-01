Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Recalled for cap purposes
The Coyotes recalled Domingue from AHL Tuscon for cap purposes Wednesday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
This is just a "paper transaction" that will allow the Coyotes to abide by the NHL's salary cap requirements while making a series of roster moves, so Domingue will be returned to the minors in short order. The 25-year-old netminder lost his job as Arizona's backup netminder when the 'Yotes made a trade to acquire Scott Wedgewood from the Devils on Saturday, so he'll likely remain with AHL Tuscon for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign.
