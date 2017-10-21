Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Spot-starter versus Chicago
Domingue will start against the visiting Blackhawks on Saturday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
The Quebec native put up a real stinker in his start against the Bruins last week, yielding six goals on 29 shots. This caused the 'Yotes to turn to rookie Adin Hill for a pair of starts against the Stars, a team that he was unable to solve. Of course, Domingue's playing time figures to shrink once Antti Raanta (lower body) -- who's scheduled to resume skating Saturday -- is ready to return.
