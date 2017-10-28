Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Starting Saturday in New Jersey
Domingue will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Devils, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Domingue has struggled this season, posting an 0-5-0 record while maintaining an ugly 4.36 GAA and .858 save percentage over six appearances. The 25-year-old netminder will look to right the ship Saturday in a tough road matchup with a Devils squad that's averaging 3.78 goals per game this campaign.
