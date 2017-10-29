Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Suffers ugly loss Saturday
Domingue allowed four goals on 25 shots in Saturday's loss to the Devils.
Another tough night for Domingue, who gave up two goals in the third period after the Coyotes had a 3-2 lead entering the frame. It's hard to recommend the 25-year-old in any fantasy leagues right now given his .856 save percentage and the fact the Coyotes just matched their worst start in franchise history. Even if they do turn it around this season, Domingue hasn't impressed enough in his NHL career to warrant a look in anything but some deeper leagues.
More News
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Starting Saturday in New Jersey•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Allows five in loss to Isles•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Confirmed for start Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Can't get job done against Chicago•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Spot starter versus Chicago•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Will be rolled out Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...