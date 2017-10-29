Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Suffers ugly loss Saturday

Domingue allowed four goals on 25 shots in Saturday's loss to the Devils.

Another tough night for Domingue, who gave up two goals in the third period after the Coyotes had a 3-2 lead entering the frame. It's hard to recommend the 25-year-old in any fantasy leagues right now given his .856 save percentage and the fact the Coyotes just matched their worst start in franchise history. Even if they do turn it around this season, Domingue hasn't impressed enough in his NHL career to warrant a look in anything but some deeper leagues.