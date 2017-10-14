Play

Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Will be rolled out Saturday

Domingue will start in goal Saturday night versus the visiting Bruins, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.

With No. 1 goalie Antti Raanta (lower body) ailing, fantasy owners can expect Domingue to shoulder the workload in his stead. The customary backup tender will be facing a Boston club that has surprisingly deposited a mere seven goals over its first three games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories