Klok signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Coyotes on Thursday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan

Klok played with Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk of the KHL in 2021-22, posting 31 points in 44 contests. He also represented Czechia at the Olympics. The 27-year-old left-shot defenseman could push for a roster spot with the Coyotes in training camp.