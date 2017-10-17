Coyotes' Luke Schenn: Chipping in early on
Schenn has two assists, seven shots, 12 hits and eight blocked shots while averaging 12:35 of ice time through the first five games of the season.
Fantasy owners should know what they're getting from Schenn at this stage of his career. He moves the needle in the hits, blocked shots and PIM columns, but the 27-year-old defenseman shouldn't be counted on for offensive production. As a result, his fantasy value is limited to deep settings.
