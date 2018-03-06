Coyotes' Luke Schenn: Draws into lineup against Oil
Schenn threw six body checks and recorded two blocked shots through 16:53 of ice time during Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Edmonton.
After watching the previous 11 games from the press box, Schenn was involved in his return Monday. The 28-year-old defenseman has collected just five assists this season, and outside of his 166 hits and 81 blocked shots, there isn't a lot of fantasy appeal. Additionally, there's a good chance Schenn returns to being a healthy scratch once Alex Goligoski is back in the fold following the birth of his child.
