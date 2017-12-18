Coyotes' Luke Schenn: Logs one hit
Schenn recorded one hit in 14:20 of ice time during Saturday's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh.
Schenn is currently riding a 30-game pointless streak that dates back to Oct. 17, which is surprising since he's notched over 10 points every season but one since he entered the league in 2008-09. Still, Schenn has played in every game thus far while averaging 15:52 of ice time, so it seems likely he'll break the streak sooner rather than later.
