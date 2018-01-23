Coyotes' Luke Schenn: Notches helper in OT win

Schenn recorded an assist, two shots and five hits during Monday's 3-2 overtime win against the Islanders.

Schenn has now found the scoresheet in consecutive games, but with just five assists through 47 contests for the campaign, there continues to be little fantasy appeal. In fact, outside of his contributions in the hit column (147), Schenn struggles to provide value.

