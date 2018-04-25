Coyotes' Luke Schenn: Physical as usual in 2017-18
Schenn only posted seven points in 64 games this season, though he managed 219 hits and 105 blocked shots to reach triple-digits in said categories for the third straight year.
Schenn was only useful in fantasy leagues that issued big scoring bonuses for defensive contributions, but he was influential in helping Coyotes netminder Antti Raanta enjoy a successful debut campaign in the desert.
More News
-
Coyotes' Luke Schenn: Draws into lineup against Oil•
-
Coyotes' Luke Schenn: Notches helper in OT win•
-
Coyotes' Luke Schenn: Logs one hit•
-
Coyotes' Luke Schenn: Receives five for fighting in loss•
-
Coyotes' Luke Schenn: Chipping in early on•
-
Coyotes' Luke Schenn: Collects assist against Hurricanes•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...