Coyotes' Luke Schenn: Physical as usual in 2017-18

Schenn only posted seven points in 64 games this season, though he managed 219 hits and 105 blocked shots to reach triple-digits in said categories for the third straight year.

Schenn was only useful in fantasy leagues that issued big scoring bonuses for defensive contributions, but he was influential in helping Coyotes netminder Antti Raanta enjoy a successful debut campaign in the desert.

