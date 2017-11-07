Coyotes' Luke Schenn: Receives five for fighting in loss
Schenn received a five-minute major penalty for fighting during Monday's 3-2 loss to Washington.
With just two assists and 15 shots through 16 games, Schenn probably shouldn't be relied on in the majority of fantasy settings. Outside of chipping in PIM and hits, the 27-year-old veteran offers very little value.
