Szuber signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Coyotes on Monday.

Arizona selected Szuber in the sixth round of the 2022 Entry Draft. He spent the 2022-23 campaign with EHC Munchen of the DEL, picking up three goals and 10 points through 46 regular-season appearances before adding two helpers in 15 playoff contests. He's expected to remain with EHC Munchen for the 2023-24 campaign.