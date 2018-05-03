Coyotes' Marcus Kruger: Dealt to Coyotes
Kruger was traded from the Hurricanes to the Coyotes on Thursday, the Coyotes official site reports.
Kruger and a third-round pick will go to Arizona, while the Hurricanes acquired Jordan Martinook and a fourth-round selection in the deal. The 27-year-old was placed on waivers by the Coyotes in February and is slated to cost a cap hit of $3.083 million in his final year of a three-year contract next season. Kruger didn't produce much in his only season for Carolina, notching just six points -- one goal and five assists -- over 48 games. It's unlikely he will gain fantasy relevance with a move to Arizona, but Kruger should have a shot at cracking the Opening Night roster in 2018-19.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Designated for waivers•
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Generating little offense on fourth line•
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Activated off IR•
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Trending toward return•
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Winds up on IR•
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Ruled out again Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...