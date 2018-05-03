Kruger was traded from the Hurricanes to the Coyotes on Thursday, the Coyotes official site reports.

Kruger and a third-round pick will go to Arizona, while the Hurricanes acquired Jordan Martinook and a fourth-round selection in the deal. The 27-year-old was placed on waivers by the Coyotes in February and is slated to cost a cap hit of $3.083 million in his final year of a three-year contract next season. Kruger didn't produce much in his only season for Carolina, notching just six points -- one goal and five assists -- over 48 games. It's unlikely he will gain fantasy relevance with a move to Arizona, but Kruger should have a shot at cracking the Opening Night roster in 2018-19.