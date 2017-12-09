Coyotes' Marek Langhamer: Assigned to Czech league
Langhamer was loaned to Kometa Brno of the Czech Extraliga on Saturday.
This will be a homecoming of sorts for Langhamer -- who made a relief appearance against the Golden Knights on Nov. 25, but is not needed with No. 1 goalie Antti Raanta (upper body) activated for a road start against the Blue Jackets. However, given how much trouble Raanta's had trying to fend off the injury bug this season, this may not be the last we hear about Langhamer in 2017-18.
