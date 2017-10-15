Coyotes' Marek Langhamer: Demoted to AHL
Langhamer was sent down to AHL Tucson on Sunday.
After being called up to backup Louis Domingue after Antti Raanta was held off the ice with a lower-body injury, Langhamer will return to the minors. The 23-year-old posted a .902 save percentage in the AHL last season, and if goaltending injuries arise again in the desert, don't be surprised if Langhamer's services are required once again.
