Langhamer was sent down to AHL Tucson on Sunday.

After being called up to backup Louis Domingue after Antti Raanta was held off the ice with a lower-body injury, Langhamer will return to the minors. The 23-year-old posted a .902 save percentage in the AHL last season, and if goaltending injuries arise again in the desert, don't be surprised if Langhamer's services are required once again.