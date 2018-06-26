Langhamer received a qualifying offer from the Coyotes on Monday, NHL.com reports.

In other words, the Coyotes get to keep exclusive negotiating rights with the pending restricted free agent through the signing period. Still, Langhamer -- who has only appeared in two NHL games since being selected in the seventh round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft -- is definitely not a threat to cut into Antti Raanta's job as the No. 1 backstop in Arizona.