Langhamer stopped all 10 shots he faced in relief of Scott Wedgewood in Saturday's loss to the Golden Knights.

It was the first appearance of the season for Langhamer, who has moved into the backup position with Antti Raanta (upper body) sidelined. With the injury not believed to be serious, Langhamer likely wont see much more action before he's sent back down to AHL Tuscon. Langhamer posted a .902 save percentage with the Roadrunners last season and doesn't hold much fantasy value right now. Even if he does see more crease time during this emergency recall, we haven't seen enough from the youngster to even recommend him as a spot start.