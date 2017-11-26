Coyotes' Marek Langhamer: Makes relief appearance Saturday
Langhamer stopped all 10 shots he faced in relief of Scott Wedgewood in Saturday's loss to the Golden Knights.
It was the first appearance of the season for Langhamer, who has moved into the backup position with Antti Raanta (upper body) sidelined. With the injury not believed to be serious, Langhamer likely wont see much more action before he's sent back down to AHL Tuscon. Langhamer posted a .902 save percentage with the Roadrunners last season and doesn't hold much fantasy value right now. Even if he does see more crease time during this emergency recall, we haven't seen enough from the youngster to even recommend him as a spot start.
More News
-
Coyotes' Marek Langhamer: Recalled from AHL•
-
Coyotes' Marek Langhamer: Demoted to AHL•
-
Coyotes' Marek Langhamer: Promoted to big club•
-
Coyotes' Marek Langhamer: Signs two-way contract with Coyotes•
-
Coyotes' Marek Langhamer: Headed back to minors•
-
Coyotes' Marek Langhamer: Last minute recall Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...