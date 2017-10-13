Coyotes' Marek Langhamer: Promoted to big club
The Coyotes recalled Langhamer from AHL Tucson on Friday.
Starter Antti Raanta suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings, so Langhamer will presumably slot in as Louis Domingue's backup for Saturday's game against the Bruins. The 2012 seventh-round pick was shaky in the minors last season, compiling an 8-11-0 record while registering a 3.36 GAA and .902 save percentage over 25 appearances.
